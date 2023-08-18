Kenora-Rainy River MPP and Northern Development Minister Greg Rickford was in a giving mood this week throughout the region.
On Thursday in Fort Frances, Rickford announced the Ontario government will spend more than $581,000 for upgrades and repairs to community agency facilities in the district.
The funding, coming from the Partner Facility Renewal Program, will go towards various projects including Community Living Fort Frances, Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services, the Kenora Association for Community Living and Kenora-Rainy River Districts Child and Family Services.
“Our government is investing in the critical children’s and social services organizations across Kenora-Rainy River that local families count on for high-quality programs and services,” said Rickford, in a news release. “The Partner Facility Renewal Program provides local agencies with funding for building repairs and upgrades so they can continue focusing on the essential social services that support our community’s most vulnerable.”
In Kenora on Wednesday, Rickford said $490,000 from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation will go to activating Kenora’s green space surrounding the Central Community Club.
The funds will be spent on building accessible trails, lighting, benches, landscaping materials and canopy trees for shade around the new playground, outdoor rink and clubhouse at the Central Community Club.
“Investments in recreation and public spaces for everyone to enjoy are important for a connected and active community,” said Kenora Mayor Andrew Poirier, in a news release. “This funding has provided the city with the opportunity to beautify this space that can be used by families for years to come. We are grateful to (Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation) for supporting this project and the support of our community.”
On Tuesday, Rickford made stops in Dryden and Machin for funding announcements pertaining to Dryden’s airport and the Municipality of Machin with the Happy Go Lucky Seniors Centre seeing money go towards a pair of projects.
The Dryden Regional Airport received $163,376 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for upgrades.
“This funding will allow us to not only improve the airport’s mechanical systems but also enhance the overall experience for travellers and tenants with the refinishing of the flooring and the renovation of the public washrooms in the terminal,” said Dryden Mayor Jack Harrison, in a news release.
“The (Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation’s) support is a testament to their commitment to the growth and development of our community, and we extend our gratitude for their assistance in making projects like this possible in Dryden.”
In the Municipality of Machin, Rickford announced $240,000 in funding for the Happy Go Lucky Seniors Centre regarding operating funding and improving wireless internet as well as over $200,000 of that funding going towards installing playground equipment, hiring a full-time recreation facilitator, arts instructor, yoga instructor, installing an online booking system, purchasing a laptop and sports equipment.
The over $200,000 for recreational improvements in Machin was funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation.
