The United Way of Thunder Bay has started two initiatives to help in the community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
To help mitigate the community impacts of COVID-19, the local chapter of the organization is establishing a COVID-19 Community Response Fund to provide support for frontline organizations working to help community members affected by the pandemic to stay healthy and have access to food, clothing, hygiene, shelter, crisis counselling and other basic needs.
The money raised will go directly to organizations coping with increased demands for assistance.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
