2 new initiatives

United Way of Thunder Bay CEO Albert Brulé, left, and board president Kelly Gallagher announced two new initiatives to help organizations dealing with an increased demand for service during the COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

The United Way of Thunder Bay has started two initiatives to help in the community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

To help mitigate the community impacts of COVID-19, the local chapter of the organization is establishing a COVID-19 Community Response Fund to provide support for frontline organizations working to help community members affected by the pandemic to stay healthy and have access to food, clothing, hygiene, shelter, crisis counselling and other basic needs.

The money raised will go directly to organizations coping with increased demands for assistance.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you