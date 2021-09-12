The Thunder Bay International Airports Authority has received $3.5 million from the federal government to mitigate the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will help support the airport for one year and is expected to help maintain 27 jobs.
The pandemic has caused major disruptions and economic woes for the air transportation sector, said Dave Siciliano, chairperson of the Thunder Bay International Airports Authority board.
“The Thunder Bay International Airport has not been spared,” he said in a news release last month.
Siciliano said the contribution from FedNor will help the airport authority continue to service Northwestern Ontario.
“The Thunder Bay airport is both an essential economic driver and a vital community resource for the residents, and businesses of Thunder Bay and neighbouring regions,” said Mayor Bill Mauro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.