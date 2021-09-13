Borderland Pride has received funding to support Pride, diversity, and LGBTQ2 inclusion over the next year.
The Department of Canadian Heritage is giving the Rainy River District Pride organization $12,800 through its Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program.
“We are delighted by this federal recognition that Pride is growing here, both as a movement and as a landmark annual celebration for our communities,” said Douglas Judson, Borderland Pride co-chairperson, in a news release last month. “Pride continues to be powered through the participation of our community. We welcome allies, community members, and organizations interested in being part of our programming to reach out to us so we can put these resources to use in the community.”
Pride is normally celebrated throughout the month of June and Borderland Pride held a modified festival in 2020. Events this year were suspended because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, a comeback is planned for 2022.
Any community organizations, service clubs, businesses and public sector organizations with a Pride event idea for next year’s Pride festival is encouraged to contact Borderland Pride.
For more information, visit www.borderlandpride.org.
