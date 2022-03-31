The Ontario government provided over $400,000 on Wednesday to support the Anishinabek Nation with a range of initiatives to educate and inform the public about the legacy of the Indian residential school system in its territory and to help survivors living in the 39 Anishinabek Nation member First Nations share their stories.
The announcement was made at Nipissing First Nation, west of North Bay.
The $412,500 in funding will support commemoration, research and information sharing, as well as education, outreach and advocacy for survivors, their families and communities.
This announcement is in addition to the funding for communities that are leading burial investigations at former residential school sites across Ontario.
Funding will support the implementation of a multi-media campaign that will create programming to combat the negative intergenerational affects caused by residential schools while promoting healing and reconciliation.
The funds will also help identify the current resources available within the Anishinabek Nation to respond to the mental health and trauma-related impact of ongoing and future residential school investigations and will help address the gaps survivors continue to face.
“Our government is committed to providing a full range of financial supports for communities and regional organizations like the Anishinabek Nation,” said Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs MP Greg Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.