While growing up, raiding mom’s pantry was a rite of passage and it continues to this day, but when it comes to restocking it, why not help fundraise for a worthy cause.
The O’Connor Community Club has teamed up with national fundraising organization Mom’s Pantry to raise funds for their organization to help out the community.
O’Connor Community Club member Lorna Buob, who is also the O’Connor Township clerk treasurer, said the funding goes towards a variety of initiatives throughout the year.
“We do social events for the community,” said Buob, who indicated the club has used the Winnipeg-based fundraising service for approximately 5-6 years. “We do funeral luncheons for those who have passed in the community, we make a luncheon and serve it for them.
“If out-of-town medical assistance (is needed), if a resident has to go out of town for medical, we give them a small donation to help cover some of their expenses.
“If someone’s house happens to burn in the township, we have a burnt-out family fund where we give them a donation for that.”
The Mom’s Pantry fundraising operation has been around for 30 years with organizations having residents buy a variety of foods from the company with a portion of the profits going back to the fundraising group.
Some of those edibles would look pretty good in the pantry as Mom’s Pantry offers croissants, cinnamon rolls, cookie dough, pie shells, tart shells, breads, spreads, dip mixes, appetizers and perogies.
Buob said the club has almost raised the minimum order of $2,000 in sales to receive free shipping and that bread spreads have been the hot item in her community.
“Garlic spread is very popular,” Buob said. “Cookie dough, all different baking goods, spices, croissants, cinnamon rolls and even perogies.”
Orders for the fundraiser end Friday and can be placed online at www.momspantry.ca using the order number 366353 and the passcode 22726.
Items can be picked up on March 29 from 4:45-5:30 p.m. at the O’Connor Community Centre. If orders cannot be picked up at that time, they will be placed in the community centre freezer and a convenient time for pickup can be arranged.
The club is always looking for new members and their next meeting is April 17 at 7 p.m. in the O’Connor Township council chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.