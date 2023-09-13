The United Way of Thunder Bay kicked off its annual fundraising campaign with its long-standing community breakfast on Tuesday.
Held at the Valhalla Inn, the breakfast brings community members together to learn what’s new at the United Way, including new events and initiatives. This year’s theme is United in Local Love.
“The Local Love Breakfast is an event we look forward to every year,” said Albert Brule, chief executive officer of the United Way of Thunder Bay, in a news release. “It’s a way for us to show our gratitude to partners, donors, and volunteers, and to share our love for community with the people who invest their time and money into making it a better place.”
Events happening this week include Local Love cupcakes, available at Carol’s Cakes, as well as the Giant Food Drive on Saturday. The food drive is a city-wide food drive to support food banks, shelters and feeding programs.
Tbaytel also announced they will be matching donations made to the United Way up to $10,000 as part of the Local Love campaign.
For more information on United in Local Love, go online at www.uwaytbay.ca.
