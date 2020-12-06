The province says it’s topping up educational funding for Indigenous groups by $17 million over the next three years.
“This funding will provide certainty for school boards while ensuring safe learning environments for Indigenous students — either in person, or through remote and alternative learning options,” a provincial government news release said Nov. 13.
Included in the funding is support “for First Nations students relocating to larger, urban centres to attend high school so they may access traditional and cultural supports while away from home,” the release added.
The funding is in part a response to the 2015 Seven Youth Inquest in Thunder Bay, which recommended proactive ways to help Indigenous teenagers and young adults suffering a mental-health crisis while in the city to attend school.
“We are committed to ensuring every First Nation, Metis, Inuit and Indigenous student across Ontario is supported with access to the culturally safe learning opportunities they expect and deserve,” Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said in the release.
In the same release, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox welcomed the extra funding.
“As we continue to address the long-standing systemic issues our students face, we look forward to a positive productive relationship with the province,” Fox said.
