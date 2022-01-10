A “critical” shortage of personal support workers, lab assistants and other front-line health personnel in Northern Ontario has prompted the province to offer up to $3,000 for students who opt to pursue one of those fields.
The $10.6-million package dangled on Thursday would be administered by Thunder Bay’s Confederation College and made available to 500 students, with an emphasis on those “who are unemployed, underemployed, or at risk of losing their jobs,” a provincial news release said.
“Each participant will receive a job placement in the community and ongoing support, continuing after they graduate,” the release said.
The money would cover transportation costs, child-care, textbooks “and other living expenses.”
The training programs are to be carried out at the college’s main campus in Thunder Bay, as well as satellite campuses east and west of the city.
It’s specifically aimed at communities that have been experiencing dire shortages of health-care workers: Geraldton, Nipigon, Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Atikokan, Terrace Bay, Marathon, Emo, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Manitouwadge, as well as First Nations in the region.
Participating students “will contribute to community and economic growth in Northwestern Ontario, as well as essential health-care delivery for many years to come,” Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch said in the news release.
Personal support workers (PSWs) are in great demand across the province as the population ages. Between January and November last year, there were more than 2,700 online job postings in the front-line health-care sector in Ontario, the province says.
According to Thursday’s news release, Thunder Bay’s St. Joseph’s Care Group alone employs more than 450 PSWs “who play an integral role as part of our inter-professional health team.”
Anyone interested in applying for the funding can do so online at SAOhealthcare@confederationcollege.ca, or by calling 807-475-6353.
