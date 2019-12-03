Organizations that help girls and women who have been trafficked into the sex trade make a new start in life say having a long-term source of provincial funds will make those efforts more effective.
The province announced last week that $20 million that was allocated in 2019 to combat human trafficking will also be earmarked next year.
“This annual investment for dedicated anti-human trafficking initiatives will ensure victim supports are available on an ongoing basis, and that critical prevention and enforcement actions continue,” Children and Women’s Issues associate minister Jill Dunlop said in a news release.
