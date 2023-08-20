Emo Knox United Church’s kitchen area is receiving an upgrade with $153,000 of funding from the province.
Minister of Northern Development and Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford announced Thursday the funding, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, will allow for renovations, including new cupboards, countertops, and appliances. It also includes upgrading the church’s hydro connection to a 400-amp service.
The church is used for community Christmas dinners for those in need, catering luncheons for memorial services, accommodating day-to-day activities at the senior centre, hosting community breakfast benefits and the community’s soup-to-go event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.