As the province relaxes COVID-19 lockdown orders, funeral homes are in a difficult situation.
Revised rules for funeral homes allow a maximum of 30 per cent capacity for inside venues. Face masks are mandatory for everyone in the building, physical distancing is a must, and no food or drink is allowed.
“There is bit of a misconception in the public regarding the number 10,” John-Bryan Gardiner, owner of Everest Funeral Chapel Limited, told The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday.
Early protocols set the maximum number of people allowed at funerals at 10 in total. While the newer rules would allow dozens of mourners in some of the bigger rooms, there are other factors that can restrict the size of gatherings.
Using 30 per cent of a room’s capacity is more than enough for most services, said Gardiner. However, funeral homes and staff need to be mindful to ensure the other rules are followed to minimize the risk of virus spread.
“The biggest thing is that (government is) putting all the responsibility and liability on the funeral home,” he explained. “We must provide one staff person for 10 attendees and we must also make sure that someone is designated to monitor and sanitize the bathrooms continuously; basically, act like police officers to maintain social distancing.”
As bigger services are allowed, Gardiner hopes to focus more on the core of their business, “and that is looking after families.”
