The fur was flying at the Northwestern Fur Trappers Association convention on Saturday at the CLE Coliseum.
Among the more than 30 booths at the convention were taxidermists, trap supply companies, jewelry and metal vendors, clothing sales and outdoor community groups.
Northwestern Fur Trappers Association president Katie Ball said the gathering is for the trapping community to catch up on changes over the past year.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.