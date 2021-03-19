Matej Rodela has started a new line of flat-packable furniture.
The Thunder Bay resident has taken inspiration from Swedish design cues to create functional and quality furniture.
The designs are partly his and Martin Sostaric, who is an industrial designer based in Europe with several Red Dot Awards for his work.
They have come up with products, with Sostaric handling the design work, and Rodela — the president of Tok Tok Home — handling the details of the production process.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
