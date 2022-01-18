A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, less than two weeks after an outbreak was declared at the Thunder Bay District Jail.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported the outbreak late Monday afternoon, stating three people associated with the facility have tested positive for the virus. The outbreak involves the male side of the facility.
The health unit is working with the Ministry of the Solicitor General to manage the outbreak.
As well, a COVID-19 outbreak was also declared at Chartwell Isabella Retirement Residence in Thunder Bay. It is a facility wide outbreak with two people carrying the virus.
The health unit reported 290 active cases of COVID-19 in the district on Monday and 184 new confirmed cases.
Of the new cases, 15 are from household contact, 38 are from other close contact, three are travel-related, 35 have unknown sources of exposure and 93 remain under investigation.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported 26 COVID-positive patients admitted on Monday with six of those patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The hospital’s overall occupancy is at 100 per cent with its ICU occupancy at 73 per cent.
The Northwestern Health Unit had 281 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday in its catchment area with 38 new cases in the Kenora area, 24 in the Sioux Lookout area, 23 in the Fort Frances area, 10 in the Dryden area, eight in the Rainy River area, four in the Red Lake area and two in the Atikokan area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.