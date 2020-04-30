Thunder Bay residents will have the chance to participate in a gala event from the comfort of their own home.
Presented by Copperfin Credit Union, the Stay at Home Gala will be hosted by the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation this Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will bring together people from across the country but with a local flavour.
Participants have the option of a dinner for two from Giorg Restaurant and a #Shop Local silent auction.
Guest speakers will include six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser who helped the Canadian women’s hockey team win four gold medals.
There will also be local performers.
“This is social distancing at its finest,” said Albert Brule, chief executive officer of the United Way of Thunder Bay, in a news release. “All dollars raised in Thunder Bay will stay in Thunder Bay, supporting organizations and service providers that continue to work tirelessly to help those that are most impacted by COVID-19.”
The money raised will go to the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
The event will begin with local guest speakers and musicians.Then, for the second hour, it will turn to national programming. It will end with a local online auction.
Local performers include Danny Johnson and Megan Nadin, the Honest Heart Collective and magician Mackinley Oliver.
Tickets, ranging in price from $25 to $1,000, can be purchased at stayathomegala.com.
