For David Wong, the Special Olympics is like an extended family.
Wong was attending the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games with his wife Jennifer Fleet and daughter Riley and family friends from British Columbia.
“I think the main thing is to make new friends and it helps you get out of your shell and it opens up yourself to others,” said Wong, who has been an athlete himself at other games.
Wong was among hundreds attending a Friends and Family Dinner, which was hosted at the DaVinci Centre on Wednesday evening.
