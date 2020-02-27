Friends, family dinner

From left, Crystal McClelland and Norman McClelland along with David Wong and his daughter Riley have a video call with Wong’s wife Jennifer Fleet, Wednesday. They were attending a Special Olympics Canada Winter Games friends and family dinner at the DaVinci Centre while Fleet, an athlete at the games, was still competing in a curling draw.

 Brent Linton

For David Wong, the Special Olympics is like an extended family.

Wong was attending the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games with his wife Jennifer Fleet and daughter Riley and family friends from British Columbia.

“I think the main thing is to make new friends and it helps you get out of your shell and it opens up yourself to others,” said Wong, who has been an athlete himself at other games.

Wong was among hundreds attending a Friends and Family Dinner, which was hosted at the DaVinci Centre on Wednesday evening.

