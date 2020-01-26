Doing a quick calculation in his head, Aiden Walterson added up the numbers on the pair of dice he rolled then used a fly swatter to smack a picture of a fly with that number on its back before his opponent could beat him to it.
The interactive game was part of a Family Literacy Day event hosted by Frontier College on Friday in partnership with Thunder Bay Public Library and the Indigenous Friendship Centre.
“It’s an opportunity for the young people to test their math skills,” said Klaus Larsen, a volunteer with Frontier College. “They like it because it’s action.”
The game was one of a handful available to families at County Park Mall a few days ahead of the official Family Literacy Day that falls on Jan. 27 every year.
“Our event is interacting in numeracy and literacy activities,” said Hilairy Walters, the northern literacy catalyst project co-ordinator with Frontier College. “We take the opportunity to explore literacy in all fun and exciting ways.”
It’s been about six or seven years that Frontier College has offered the family-oriented day of activities to the community and Walters said they are pleased with the turn out each year, especially when they see people coming back.
“We want to ensure that families are the first teachers for children,” said Walters. “And that families are learning together, taking part in learning activities, because these are also life skills that we can carry into the future.”
