A garage at a Shuniah residence was found fully ablaze by firefighters late Thursday.
The fire was reported to Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services at about 10:40 p.m. in the area of Scott Drive.
The fire service said there were also hydro wires down at the detached garage, which complicated efforts to put out the blaze.
But firefighters had the fire under control at around 1 a.m. Friday, and had it put out by just after 2 a.m.
There were no injuries reported in the incident. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, the fire service said Friday evening.
Twelve Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services firefighters, two Pass Lake firefighters, Ontario Provincial Police, Superior North EMS, Hydro One, and Enbridge Gas responded to the call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.