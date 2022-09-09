Thunder Bay firefighters were kept busy with a pair of fires early Thursday morning.
At 3 a.m., a fire truck responded to a report of a small fire in a laneway on North Syndicate Avenue to find a garage fully ablaze.
Additional resources were called to attend the scene and two Thunder Bay Fire Rescue pumpers brought the fire under control.
The garage suffered extensive damage and the house suffered light damage from the fire.
Not long after the scene was cleared, fire crews were called to another fire in the 100 block of Limbrick Avenue and found smoke coming from a basement apartment.
Firefighters eventually extinguished the blaze.
Two residents in the upstairs apartment were notified of the fire by working smoke alarms and safely exited the building.
