In all her years teaching people the correct way to operate a car, Thunder Bay driving instructor Jennifer Berlinquette-Chabluk can’t remember the price of gasoline ever dipping under a buck
“Honestly, I haven’t really looked (at the price) lately, because we have hybrid (vehicles) in our fleet,” Berlinquette-Chabluk said Friday.
But those who haven’t yet made the switch to a hybrid, or a fully electric car, may have felt some relief Friday as the pump price was $1 per litre or lower at many Thunder Bay gas stations, as well as across Northwestern Ontario.
The steep drop by about 30 cents over the course of a week or so has been blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many Canadians and Americans to cut back on travel.
It also appears to buttress the argument often used by oil companies, that pump prices are simply a reflection of supply and demand.
Berlinquette-Chabluk said the hybrids, which are equipped with a battery and use very little fuel, have saved her a bundle at the pumps.
Still, she was undoubtedly not alone in noticing Friday that prices were significantly lower in southern Ontario cities like Toronto and Ottawa, where motorists paid as little as 57 cents per litre.
In Thunder Bay, most mainstream outlets were charging 88 cents a litre by mid-afternoon Friday.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.