Gas prices in Thunder Bay dropped by a few cents over the long weekend, however they remained at an average of $1.38 per litre, leaving motorists frustrated.
According to the website, gasbuddy.com, the average retail gasoline price in Toronto is $1.2305 per litre after rising 4.5 cents per litre in the past week. The national average gas price at the pump has increased by 2.3 cents per litre in the last week to $1.2506 per litre.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.