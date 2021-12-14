A $5-million new operations centre for the Dryden office of Enbridge Gas is expected to be up and running sometime in 2023.
Construction on the 10,000-square-foot building on Heather Drive will start sometime next year, providing a workplace for 10 employees “with additional space for future growth,” an Enbridge spokeswoman said this week.
“The existing facility and yard on Kennedy Road has become too small for our current business needs, and could not be expanded,” the spokeswoman said.
The new building will include a welding shop, warehouse and work yard.
“It’s designed as a home base where employees can return to do paperwork, pick up and drop off equipment, perform maintenance and equipment repair, and maintain their work vehicles,” the spokeswoman added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.