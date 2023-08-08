Setup is underway on the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition Grounds as organizers, staff and volunteers prepare for the gates to the 133rd annual Family Fair to open on Wednesday at noon.
“We’re at the front end of the storm,” said Basil Lychowyd, fair chairperson, on Friday evening. “There’s a lot of work, a lot of things we have to do. . . . Hopefully everything will fall together in the next few days so we’re all set to go by Wednesday.”
Last year’s CLE, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, broke attendance records wtih more than 70,000 people attending over the five days. Lychowyd said advance tickets this year are selling at the same pace as 2022.
The CLE’s Family Fair runs from Wednesday to Sunday with gates open noon to midnight each day.
Lychowyd said all the traditional fair foods will be on site for people to purchase from candy apples and popcorn to corn dogs and cotton candy.
Kids World will also be back with a variety of activities and the animal exhibit will be located in the Heritage building. The Dove Building next door will have the cooking show.
Select Shows is back with a variety of midway rides and games for all ages and the fair has a full slate of live entertainment scheduled each evening.
Classic Canadian rock acts Prism, 54-40 and The Northern Pikes will take the main stage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights respectively.
On Saturday, local musicians Stardrop and the Lockyer Boys will perform and Sunday will feature the Tragically Hip tribute band, The Hip Show.
And the fair will close out on Sunday evening with a fireworks show at 11 p.m.
Lychowyd said for the organizers, the fair is a lot of rushing and navigating red tape but there is excitement in the community.
“Everybody puts Xs on the dates they’re going to go and they can’t get here fast enough,” he said.
Security will be on site again at the gates with handheld metal detectors.
Advance tickets are at both Canadian Tire stores in the city until closing tonight. Advance gate ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages five to 12. On site prices are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Ride wristbands are $34 in advance and $45 on site.
