Gateway Casinos Thunder Bay will remain open while all Ontario OLG Casnios are temporarily closing.
A notice on Gateway Casinos’ website stated the health and safety of employees and customers is their highest priority. Gateway says it will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation to proactively guard against the spread of the virus.
Gateway has had no reports of any employees or guests with a confirmed case of COVID-19. They have increased deep cleaning practices to clean and disinfect all hard surfaces that are frequently touched.
