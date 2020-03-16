Extra cleaning inside

Gateway Casinos Thunder Bay is increasing deep cleaning practises in its facility.

 brent linton

Gateway Casinos Thunder Bay will remain open while all Ontario OLG Casnios are temporarily closing.

A notice on Gateway Casinos’ website stated the health and safety of employees and customers is their highest priority. Gateway says it will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation to proactively guard against the spread of the virus.

Gateway has had no reports of any employees or guests with a confirmed case of COVID-19. They have increased deep cleaning practices to clean and disinfect all hard surfaces that are frequently touched.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

