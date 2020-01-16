This March, when people jump through a hole in the ice into the frigid waters of Lake Superior, Darla Smith intends to be among them.
It will be the first time Smith takes part in the Polar Bear Plunge held at the Thunder Bay Marina in support of four charities, including the Canadian National Institute for the Blind for which Smith volunteers and is also a client.
For the 10th anniversary of the Polar Bear Plunge, co-chair Ryan Gibson said they are aiming to raise $100,000 and surpass last year’s total of $80,000.
