Despite ThunderCon being postponed again this year because of the pandemic, event organizers are planning a one-day, pop-up holiday market.
Geek Festivus will take place on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the sixth floor of 1265 Arthur St. E.
“We’re thrilled with the support we’ve received from ownership of West Arthur Place,” said Toller Madsen, vendor co-ordinator, in a news release.
“We can now begin to deliver on our commitment to support the vendors/exhibitors that are so integral to the continued success of ThunderCon.”
ThunderCon, a celebration of pop culture, is usually held each fall and features panels, performances, celebrity guests and a marketplace for all ages.
The holiday-themed Geek Festivus will be a much smaller event but will offer people the chance to get holiday photos with the Grinch on the Iron Throne and a marketplace to find holiday gifts for pop culture fans.
“We believe our vendor community speaks to folks that may not be drawn to a typical craft fair,” said Kevin Taylor, board chairperson. “The people of Thunder Bay continually show their support for small businesses, artists and entrepreneurs and we’re so thankful to add to the variety of offerings available to support local this holiday season. Portions of the entry fee will support ThunderCon 2022 with discounts available to those who bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the (Regional Food Distribution Association).”
The sixth edition of ThunderCon is scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18, 2022.
