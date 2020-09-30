St. Paul’s Anglican Church is inviting the community to have their pets
blessed.
In celebration of Feast Day for Saint Francis of Assisi, the event will
take place at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Sunday between 2-3 p.m.
with people welcome to have their pets blessed by driving by and
remaining in their vehicles or by walking by.
“We know how important pets are . . . and I have been at this church 15
years and we have always done a service in the church and we wanted to
carry it on this year,” said Archdeacon Deborah Kraft.
In order to keep it going and maintain safety protocols they opted to
host the event outside.
If people wish they can take a photograph of their pet with an actor as
St. Francis in the church’s labyrinth garden. The St. Francis actor
will hand sanitize before pictures with each pet.
If they wish, people can also make a free will offering to the Thunder
Bay Humane Society.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
