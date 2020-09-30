Dog gets doused

Jouni Kraft in character as St. Francis gives Wally, a three-year old

English springer spaniel, a blessing at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on

Wednesday. On Sunday, St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Ridgeway Street

will be blessing pets from 2-3 p.m. People can either have their pets

blessed while driving by or walking by. All members of the community

are welcome and any good will donations will be donated to the Humane

Society. The pet blessing is in celebration of St. Francis Day in

honour of the patron saint of animals, Saint Francis of Assisi.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

St. Paul’s Anglican Church is inviting the community to have their pets

blessed.

In celebration of Feast Day for Saint Francis of Assisi, the event will

take place at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Sunday between 2-3 p.m.

with people welcome to have their pets blessed by driving by and

remaining in their vehicles or by walking by.

“We know how important pets are . . . and I have been at this church 15

years and we have always done a service in the church and we wanted to

carry it on this year,” said Archdeacon Deborah Kraft.

In order to keep it going and maintain safety protocols they opted to

host the event outside.

If people wish they can take a photograph of their pet with an actor as

St. Francis in the church’s labyrinth garden. The St. Francis actor

will hand sanitize before pictures with each pet.

If they wish, people can also make a free will offering to the Thunder

Bay Humane Society.

