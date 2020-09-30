Jouni Kraft in character as St. Francis gives Wally, a three-year old

English springer spaniel, a blessing at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on

Wednesday. On Sunday, St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Ridgeway Street

will be blessing pets from 2-3 p.m. People can either have their pets

blessed while driving by or walking by. All members of the community

are welcome and any good will donations will be donated to the Humane

Society. The pet blessing is in celebration of St. Francis Day in

honour of the patron saint of animals, Saint Francis of Assisi.