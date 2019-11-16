When Ollie Andersson-Binkley hears homophobic and transphobic slurs in the classroom and school hallways, they first feel angry.
That anger soon turns to disappointment.
The disappointment isn’t just in the people using the slurs, but the people who raised those classmates.
“They were raised in such a way that they use those slurs,” the Grade 10 Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute student said. “It just makes me disappointed that people would use that and discriminate against other people.”
Ollie was one of about a dozen city high school students from gender and sexuality alliances that attended a GSA summit at Westgate on Friday.
The students from Westgate, St. Patrick High School and Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute heard from keynote speaker Mahejabeen Ebrahim, the human rights and equity advisor for Lakehead Public Schools and Greenstone District School Board.
They also participated in a number of workshops on topics from human sexuality and LGBTQ2S rights.
