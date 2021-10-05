Grace Place Ministries pastor Sha Thaleiwah, Shelter House Thunder Bay executive director Michelle Jordan, Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, Gear Up for Outdoors LTD president Jon Wynn, The Keg managing partners Bob Steward and Tom Pazianos, and Emily Shandruk, board member with Precious Bundles, kick off the 15th annual Spread the Warmth Winter Coat Drive on Monday outside of Gear Up for Outdoors.