It’s estimated the residents of Thunder Bay and its surrounding communities have donated more than 15,000 winter jackets through the annual Spread the Warmth winter coat drive.
That estimation by Gear Up for Outdoors LTD president Jon Wynn shows the city really does have a giant heart.
“We wouldn’t be able to provide community members in need of a coat with one if it wasn’t for this incredible coat drive, it’s been such a blessing to have the support from Jon and his team for the past 15 years, and we are incredibly grateful for the support that the community gives during this campaign,” said Michelle Jordan, executive director of Shelter House Thunder Bay, in a news release.
Community members can drop off clean, gently-used, winter jackets for adults, children or infants at Gear Up for Outdoors, located at 894 Alloy Pl., until Dec. 16 and they will received a 10 per cent discount on a new insulated jacket and also be entered into a draw to win one of five $100 gift cards for The Keg Steakhouse and Bar.
Jackets collected through the coat drive for adults will be donated to Shelter House, Grace Place and the Clothing Assistance Mission for their clients and all donated children’s coats will be given to Precious Bundles.
