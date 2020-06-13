After dealing with delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Giant Tiger is ready to open its new Thunder Bay store today.
“It’s been interesting,” said Chris Kirby, store owner. “There has been supply shortages. There has been fixture shortages, late, shipping delays.”
But the most challenging part has been training staff from a six-foot distance through face masks.
“It’s very hard to communicate and teach your staff from six feet away with a face mask muffling sound,” said Kirby.
