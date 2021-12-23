Dew Drop Inn patrons will receive a gift bag along with their turkey
dinner on Christmas Day this year.
Impala Canada employees and contractors raised enough money through a
penny auction and other initiatives to make 500 gift bags for the Dew
Drop Inn to hand out on Saturday.
The bags include items like socks and candy treats and the Impala
team also donated gifts for children.
“We just want to give back to the community,” said Judy Atkinson,
human resources administrator with Impala, on Tuesday after she
dropped off the gift bags with coworkers.
“Miners have big hearts,” said Ray Juurakko, human resources
superintendent.
The Dew Drop Inn will offer takeout and sit-down turkey dinners with
all the traditional fixings on Saturday from noon until 3:30 p.m.
Executive director Michael Quibell said the donation from the Impala
employees is a great addition to their Christmas Day dinner.
“It’s going to make the 25th that much more special,” he said. “They
will receive a little gift. It might be the only thing they receive
that day.”
The Dew Drop Inn is expecting between 400 and 500 people on Saturday.
The Regional Food Distribution Association is taking care of cooking
the turkeys and all the other components of the dinner will be
prepared Saturday morning.
Quibell said 2021 has been a challenging year for the organization as
they continued to break records.
“Our numbers continue to escalate each month,” he said. “We’re going
to be over 120,000 meals and lunches, which is a huge increase (over
2020).”
Also making the year difficult is the rising cost of food and other
expenses.
“It’s definitely challenging but with the support of the community,
we’re doing it,” said Quibell. “We’re able to feed the hungry in
Thunder Bay.”
