Helping out at Christmas

Impala Canada’s safety coordinator Jamie Murphy, left, and human

resources superintendent Ray Juurakko, second from right, helped drop

off about 500 gift bags to Dew Drop Inn executive director Michael

Quibell, second from left, and kitchen manager Julio Chiodo on

Wednesday morning. The gift bags will be handed out to patrons on

Christmas Day.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

Dew Drop Inn patrons will receive a gift bag along with their turkey

dinner on Christmas Day this year.

Impala Canada employees and contractors raised enough money through a

penny auction and other initiatives to make 500 gift bags for the Dew

Drop Inn to hand out on Saturday.

The bags include items like socks and candy treats and the Impala

team also donated gifts for children.

“We just want to give back to the community,” said Judy Atkinson,

human resources administrator with Impala, on Tuesday after she

dropped off the gift bags with coworkers.

“Miners have big hearts,” said Ray Juurakko, human resources

superintendent.

The Dew Drop Inn will offer takeout and sit-down turkey dinners with

all the traditional fixings on Saturday from noon until 3:30 p.m.

Executive director Michael Quibell said the donation from the Impala

employees is a great addition to their Christmas Day dinner.

“It’s going to make the 25th that much more special,” he said. “They

will receive a little gift. It might be the only thing they receive

that day.”

The Dew Drop Inn is expecting between 400 and 500 people on Saturday.

The Regional Food Distribution Association is taking care of cooking

the turkeys and all the other components of the dinner will be

prepared Saturday morning.

Quibell said 2021 has been a challenging year for the organization as

they continued to break records.

“Our numbers continue to escalate each month,” he said. “We’re going

to be over 120,000 meals and lunches, which is a huge increase (over

2020).”

Also making the year difficult is the rising cost of food and other

expenses.

“It’s definitely challenging but with the support of the community,

we’re doing it,” said Quibell. “We’re able to feed the hungry in

Thunder Bay.”