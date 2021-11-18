The Children’s Aid Society of the District of Thunder Bay is again partnering with local Walmart stores for its annual Wishes Tree campaign.
The Wishes Tree is a 33-year tradition in the city to help Christmas Day be more magical for children and youths.
All three Walmart locations will have a Christmas tree with snowman ornaments that shoppers can take and buy an age-appropriate gift for the youth or child the ornament represents.
Gifts are then dropped off unwrapped in the designated bins under the wish trees.
“What makes this program unique is the ripple effect it has amongst our community,” said Charmaine Cades, manager of volunteer services with the Children’s Aid Society, in a news release. “It is the most altruistic, truest sense of giving. Someone who is not known to the family, goes above and beyond to give them a bright holiday.”
The goal this year is to be able to deliver 450 gifts.
Cades said the success of the program is mostly due to the volunteers that spend hundreds of hours supporting the initiative with their time.
“Our volunteers and Walmart staff are truly invested in our community,” she said.
For more details go online at www.thunderbaycas.ca/holiday-program.
