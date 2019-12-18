Gift box assembly line

Christmas Cheer volunteer Stephanie Tempelman fills bags with apples, potatoes and carrots to be added to Cheer gift boxes on Tuesday at the CLE’s Coliseum.

 Jodi Lundmark

People were leaving the Christmas Cheer headquarters with a smile on their face on Tuesday.

“It just gives you a soft feeling in your heart,” said Joleene Kemp, chairperson of Christmas Cheer.

Tuesday was the first of two days for people in Thunder Bay to pick up their Christmas gift boxes that contained a turkey, potatoes, carrots, apples, a week’s worth of groceries and gifts for children and youth.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you