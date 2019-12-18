People were leaving the Christmas Cheer headquarters with a smile on their face on Tuesday.
“It just gives you a soft feeling in your heart,” said Joleene Kemp, chairperson of Christmas Cheer.
Tuesday was the first of two days for people in Thunder Bay to pick up their Christmas gift boxes that contained a turkey, potatoes, carrots, apples, a week’s worth of groceries and gifts for children and youth.
