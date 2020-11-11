Fred Gilbert, who presided over Lakehead University as president from 1998 to 2010, has died.
One of Gilbert’s most notable achievements while at Lakehead University was helping to start the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
He was born in Toronto on Aug. 5, 1941, and studied at the University of Toronto, Acadia University, and Guelph, where he was credited with helping to name the Guelph Gryphons.
Gilbert continued his academic career with postings at several universities in the U.S. He was part of a research project to identify and produce humane animal traps.
