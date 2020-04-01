Ginoogaming First Nation is joining other First Nation communities in Northern Ontario to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by implementing a curfew and monitoring roads.
On Tuesday, Chief Celia Echum and Ginoogaming council enacted the precautionary measures in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Residents of the community are asked to stay indoors and to practice social distancing if they do leave their homes.
A curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and it applies to all community residents of all ages. The only exceptions to the curfew are to access emergency medical aid.
Chief and council have also implemented limited access to the community with manned road barricades at the entrance of Ginoogaming.
Community members are asked to limit how much they leave and return to the community and they leave only for essential services like groceries and medical appointment. Only one person per family should leave the community at a time.
“Our chief and council are extremely concerned about the public health risk,” said Chief Celia Echum in a news release. “We are asking all band members to help us prevent the introduction of the COVID-19 virus in our area by following the community guidelines until further notice.”
