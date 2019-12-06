It was eight years ago when Jessica White had to leave her husband and two young children at home in Thunder Bay for three weeks to travel to Hamilton, Ont. for open heart surgery.
“It was scary, it was stressful, it was all of those things,” said White. “I was nervous to leave my family, my boys were so young at the time, how my husband was going to manage with me gone for so long.”
Her son Chipp, who was four years old when his mother left to have a hole in her heart repaired, remembers crying each night when his mom wasn't there to tuck him in to bed.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.