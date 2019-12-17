A record-breaking 1,050 bags were filled with gifts for children and youths through Dilico Anishinabek Family Care’s Christmas Wish campaign this holiday season.
Since the campaign started last month, individuals, businesses and organizations signed up for the campaign, committing to fill gift bags for children at Christmas. Each bag had a personalized tag on it with the child’s age and interests.
Dilico aimed to fill 1,000 bags this year, the largest amount in the campaign’s 11-year history.
Executive director Darcia Borg said in a news release Dilico is overjoyed with the response to this year’s campaign.
“It’s truly amazing to see the community come together in such a big way to ensure that children wake up with a smile on Christmas morning,” she said. “Thank you for helping our staff make a heartfelt difference in these children’s lives and celebrating the true meaning of the holiday season.”
