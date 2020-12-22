Proud of shelter's work

From left, Titus Semple, Michelle Jordan, Heaven Semple, Leona Legarde and Shannon Semple take part in a presentation on Friday at Shelter House Thunder Bay.

 Brent Linton

Titus Semple made a personal donation to Shelter House Thunder Bay on Friday.

The $10,000 donation was made to honour Semple’s former late wife, Michelane, who used the services of Shelter House.

“It has always been a goal of ours to give back . . . it is such a good organization that services such a large under-serviced population that any support they can get is great,” said Semple, after the donation.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you