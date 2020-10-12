The mining executive credited with “re-setting” operations at Harte Gold’s Sugar Zone mine near White River for the better has stepped aside for personal reasons, the company announced last month.
A Harte Gold news release said that although Sam Coetzer has left his role as president, he will remain as a director on the company’s board.
In the same release, the company announced that mining-industry veteran Frazer Bourchier has been appointed as new president.
Bourchier is the former chief operating officer of Detour Gold, where he “spearheaded the 2018 turnaround of the Detour mine (near Timmins) prior to its sale to Kirkland Lake Gold,” said the Harte Gold release.
“My focus will be to execute Harte Gold’s operational strategy, deliver production growth. Including ongoing assessment of the feasibility study for expansion, and to test the overall property potential through continued exploration,” Bourchier said in the release.
About 130 people work at the Sugar Zone mine.
