Clean Air Metals Inc. is a listed public mineral exploration and development company. The Company is presently advancing a prefeasibility study on the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project (platinum, palladium, copper, nickel) off the Escape Lake Road near Thunder Bay.
Along with its partners Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, the company recently hosted their second annual Clean Air Metals golf tournament at the Fort William Golf and Country Club.
Together with hole sponsorships, the company and its sponsors are grateful for this opportunity to give back to our community through Elevate NWO.
Our sponsors: Warrior Engineering, TBT Engineering, North Rock Engineering, Stantec, Superior Resources, Northwinds Environmental Services, Englobe, Johansen Law Firm, CRC Communications, Bennett Jones, Equipment World, Benton Resources, Nordmin, DRA Americas, Vital Drilling, i-80 Gold, Bayside Geoscience Inc.
Clean Air Metals is pleased today to present a cheque to Elevate NWO for $10,000 to be used towards the purchase of their new outreach van.
This van will be used for harm reduction and emergency response. Elevate NWO is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that provides services, opportunities, and programs to improve the lives and empower people living with, affected by or at risk of HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.
