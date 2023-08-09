Prospects for Lakehead University’s agricultural research station appear to be as ripe as northern field berries.
The province’s Agricultural, Food and Rural Affairs ministry hinted on Tuesday that it plans to renew funding for the 32-year-old station located just west of Thunder Bay.
“There will be good news in the coming weeks,” a ministry spokeswoman said in response to an inquiry about the station’s funding.
No specific details were provided.
In 2018, the province agreed to provide the station with $1.65 million over five years, a stipend that ends this year.
The University of Guelph operated the station from 1996 to 2002. Since 2003, it’s been overseen by the non-profit Thunder Bay Agricultural Research Association, a LU backgrounder said.
Long-time station director Tarlok Sahota has referred recent funding inquiries to the ministry and the university.
The ministry spokeswoman said LU “is in the final reporting stage for this funding.”
The station’s mandate is to experiment with various varieties of crops, fertilizers and herbicides to see if they might benefit Thunder Bay-area farmers, who contend with cooler temperatures and a shorter growing season compared to their southern Ontario counterparts.
Sahota, who recently conducted an annual field tour, said spring wheat is a crop that is becoming more popular in the Slate River and Murillo farming belt.
