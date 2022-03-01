The trial for two men accused in the death of Lee Chiodo began with
gruesome details about the 40-year-old Thunder Bay’s man death.
Chiodo was found deceased by a passerby on Mission Island on the
afternoon of Feb. 24, 2019.
Three men were arrested and charged with Chiodo’s murder. Musab
Khamis Saboon of Kitchener, Ont., David Hui of Thunder Bay, and
Marshall Hardy-Fox of Thunder Bay, were all charged with first-degree
murder and kidnapping in relation to Chiodo’s death.
Hardy-Fox pleaded guilty to kidnapping and accessory after the fact
to murder last week. The murder charge against him was withdrawn.
Hui and Saboon both pleaded not guilty to both first-degree murder
and kidnapping on Monday in a Thunder Bay courtroom.
The Crown began its case with testimony from forensic pathologist,
Dr. Nicholas Escott, who stated Chiodo died from a gunshot wound to
the back of the head.
Escott said the range of fire was distant, at least one to two feet
from the victim, who had also suffered recent contusions and
abrasions mostly to his head and neck.
Fentanyl and cocaine were found in Chiodo’s blood but Escott said
they did not contribute to his death.
During cross-examination, Escott said he couldn’t say what kind of
gun was used to kill Chiodo.
The court also heard from Det.-Const. Jeffrey Tackney, a member of
the Thunder Bay Police Service’s forensic identification unit, on
Monday.
Photos were shown of Chiodo’s frozen body found on a dead end of
108th Avenue on Mission Island near the former Ontario Power
Generation Station. He was found lying on his side, half covered in
drift snow. The photos, taken by Tackney, also showed what appeared
to be a large area of blood on the snow by the victim’s head.
Photos Tackney took of Hui following his arrest on March 2, 2019 were
also shown to the court. A photo of Hui’s hands showed no evidence of
violence.
Det.-Const. Kevin Bradley, also of the TBPS, testified as well on
Monday. Bradley was an investigator in the case and through his
testimony, video surveillance from various local businesses were
shown, including Mario’s Bowl where Chiodo was last seen on video
alive around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2019.
The footage showed Chiodo interact with another individual and then
leave with that person.
The trial continues today.
None of the allegations against Hui and Saboon have been proven in
court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.