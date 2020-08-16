The provincial government’s obsession with “cutting red tape” for business interests in the remote north will give environmental protection short-shrift, Fort Albany First Nation warns.
The James Bay Cree community says it’s concerned about recent changes to Ontario’s Environmental Assessment Act (EAA) contained in an omnibus bill “that could significantly weaken environmental protection and impact our inherent, aboriginal, and treaty rights.”
The changes were approved as part of the Economic Recovery Act, which the government passed on July 21 “in the face of significant outcry and opposition” to help the province rebound in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The changes to the EAA were proposed long before the pandemic began and have little to do with crisis response,” said a Fort Albany statement.
“Instead, the government appears to have taken advantage of this crisis to rush through controversial changes with as little scrutiny as possible.”
Fort Albany contends the changes favour the mining, forestry and hydro sectors over fragile ecosystems in the remote north, such as muskeg.
A spokesman for Ontario’s Environment, Conservation & Parks ministry said the revamped act “is largely enabling.” He said the government retained a clause that ensures “concerns from (Indigenous) communities can be heard and considered” when proposed projects are felt to impinge on existing aboriginal and treaty rights.
“Each of our streamlined environmental assessment processes contains provisions requiring consultation with stakeholders, Indigenous communities and the public,” the spokesman said.
“Now that the legislation is passed,” he added, “the ministry will continue to consult with Indigenous communities as part of our efforts to modernize the environmental assessment program.”
In 2018, while attending the grand opening of Harte Gold’s Sugar Zone mine near White River, Premier Doug Ford said when economic projects are delayed by what he considers excessive provincial regulations “it drives me crazy.”
In its statement, Fort Albany said that, “as a community with a high poverty rate,” it’s not against economic opportunities.
“However, development must be ecologically responsible and culturally sustainable,” the statement said.
