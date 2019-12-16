Jason Veltri, chair of the Thunder Pride Association, said they are pleased to see that LGBTQ2S+ issues are being given importance by the federal government.
Mandate letters from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to his cabinet on Friday specifically address concerns of the LGBTQ2S+ community to Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Bardish Chagger, minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and David Lametti, minister of Justice and attorney general.
“The minister’s mandate letters reflect a number of priorities which advance the inclusion, safety, and well-being of LGBTQ2S+ people,” said Veltri.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
