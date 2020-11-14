Some hopeful news came out of a Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce roundtable meeting Friday morning, which could affect the Thunder Bay Bombardier Transportation plant’s hopes of landing a contract for 60 street cars.
Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, said they had a stakeholder roundtable discussion on Friday with MPP Greg Rickford, minister of energy. As part of the discussion, Rickford indicated that the funds are there to support the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) in purchasing additional street cars, according to Robinson.
