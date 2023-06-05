Marathon taxpayers will pay a third of the $1.35-million cost of a major upgrade to the town’s Pebble Beach lookout.
Construction on the site, which provides a panoramic view of Lake Superior, began last month.
According to a town report, the municipality and federal and provincial governments are each putting in about $450,000.
Construction is to include a new boardwalk that connects to the beach, as well as elevated viewing areas and landscaping.
The project is being built by Thunder Bay’s RML Contracting, which offered the lower of two bids.
Though the bids initially came in over budget, “the project design has not fundamentally changed (and) cost savings have been found . . . through looking at alternative lower cost materials,” Marathon chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski said.
A town project bulletin said “we know residents and tourist alike enjoy taking in the views of the lake, but during construction this area will be off limits.”
Alternative viewing areas are to be made available during the construction period, it added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.