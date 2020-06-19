St. Patrick High School students had a graduation for the history books.
With the COVID-19 pandemic making a traditional convocation impossible, school staff prepared a ceremony that was meant to be safe and fun for students.
“They deserve this for the 14 years of school and the difficult time they had this semester,” Kevin Koster, principal of St. Patrick High School, told The Chronicle-Journal on Thursday.
The ceremony in Thunder Bay was designed as a drive-through event that took place outdoors, with students arriving in half-hour intervals.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.