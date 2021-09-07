Grain volumes returned to normal levels in August for the Port of Thunder Bay.
The shipments dropped to a three-year low for the month of August with year-to-date grain shipments now one million metric tonnes lower than last year, which saw a 25-year high in volume.
Grain production in the Prairies this year is expected to be much lower because of extreme heat, drought and grasshopper damage. That drop in production is predicted to impact port tonnage through the second half of the shipping season.
However, Keefer Terminal handled its largest shipment to date of European steel rail. Steel cargo is expected to double this year over last at Keefer, which can be attributed to strong construction demand in the west.
Bulk potash exports are also rebounding. Thunder Bay is the only potash export port on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System.
