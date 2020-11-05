The Port of Thunder Bay remains busy as demand grows for Canadian grain in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.
Ocean-going vessels have shipped more than two million metric tonnes of grain from Thunder Bay elevators as of Oct. 31, amounting to a 54-per cent increase over the same time last year.
Shipments from the port to other seaways and Great Lakes ports amount to 4.9 million tonnes of grain, with much of that transferred to larger ocean vessels.
